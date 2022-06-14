ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Queen's Brian May cry after duetting with Freddie Mercury 'hologram'

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

At every concert by Queen and Adam Lambert on their hugely successful Rhapsody Tour, guitarist Brian May has been performing a duet with an optical illusion of the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury . But during a recent performance at London's O2 Arena, May appeared to get overcome with emotion, and was spotted wiping away a tear.

The moment was captured by TikTok user @impsk77 .

In the footage, Brian May is playing the final few notes of the heart-wrenching ballad Love Of My Life, from 1975's A Night At The Opera, and as the song comes to a close, he applauds and bows to Mercury, before getting tearful.

Watch the footage below:

@impsk77

♬ original sound - Impsk

The illusion of Freddie Mercury was constructed using archive footage of the singer performing the song during the band's Wembley concert on July 12, 1986.

Although the inclusion of the hologram depicting the frontman might not be a new feature - Queen first utilised the technology, (which actually works as more of a "optical illusion" rather than a hologram) in 2012 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the We Will Rock You musical in London, it never fails to tug on the heartstrings of both the audience and the band members themselves. After all, Mercury - who died of AIDS in 1991 - was both an icon, and a beloved friend to his bandmates.

Following the initial use of the hologram in 2012, the band spoke about how they were uncomfortable with the idea of using it again on tours.

Brian May previously noted to Classic Rock : "I don't want to be touring with a hologram. It makes you feel like museum pieces, and we're not fossils, we're alive."

Comments / 6

Related
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Brian May
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hologram#Duet#Will Rock#Rhapsody Tour#O2 Arena#Tiktok#Wembley
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
WORLD
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
452
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy