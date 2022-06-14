Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Stacey Abrams comments that Georgia is the "worst state in the country to live" did not sit well with voters who spoke with Fox News ahead of Tuesday's primary election. "Why does she think it’s the worst? Because she didn’t win the last election, I guess,"...
The South Carolina's 1st Congressional District covers all or part of Charleston County, Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Colleton County, Dorchester County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in South Carolina are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary was scheduled for June 14, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
A NEW budget in South Carolina includes $1billion worth of tax rebates. South Carolina lawmakers have approved a $14billion state budget on Wednesday that's centered around tax cuts and rebates, local television media WLTX New19 reports. "We have transformational changes in this budget, projects in this budget that will mean...
Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.
In the same state where health care regulators once held up construction of a new hospital for more than a decade, state lawmakers are on the brink of exempting one proposed new hospital from those same onerous, anticompetitive requirements. One hospital, that is. Just one. The regulations themselves will remain...
The bill approved on Wednesday will now move to Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk, where he can decide to sign it, veto it, or let it become law with no action. The North Carolina House passed Senate Bill 448, legalizing FDA-approved THC medications in a 92-9 vote, reported The Carolina Journal.
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that several key markers don't look good for Democrats, even as the Biden administration works overtime to rebuff criticism over soaring inflation and record high gas prices. Gallup released its survey data Tuesday which reported that “the current Democratic congressional...
(The Center Square) – An income tax cut bill agreement that came out of conference committee unanimously passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate and is now headed to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster. The bill will result in income tax refund checks being sent in late...
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.
