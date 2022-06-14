ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina

By GPB Newsroom
 3 days ago
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In South Carolina, two U.S. House incumbents — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — are being challenged by Republicans...

Ash Jurberg

The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Alina Andras

5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.
thecentersquare.com

Democrats face 'greater-than-average loss of seats' in November, report says

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that several key markers don't look good for Democrats, even as the Biden administration works overtime to rebuff criticism over soaring inflation and record high gas prices. Gallup released its survey data Tuesday which reported that “the current Democratic congressional...
