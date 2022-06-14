Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO