Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

Woman injured when SUV strikes safe that fell out of pickup in Cottonwood County

A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
