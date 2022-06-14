ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham Lake, MN

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Dozens of Cats Found Living in Minivan at Minnesota Rest Stop

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Animal Humane Society is reporting that it removed nearly 50 cats that were found inside a sweltering hot vehicle at a rest stop in east-central Minnesota on Tuesday. A news release issued by the organization says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the State...
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bingham Lake, MN
City
Springfield, MN
City
Windom, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Flood Watch Across SE Minnesota After Heavy Rains This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Woman#Traffic Accident#Kroc Am News#The State Patrol Report
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Dads Want This for Father’s Day

Dad's big day is coming. Everyone's asking what I want for Father's Day. I almost never wear a tie; so that's out. I don't play golf often; so I don't need new golf balls. A survey by the website time2play.com found out what dads most want this June 19. And it's not golf balls or a tie.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Kat Kountry 105

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s in many areas. Record high temperatures may be experienced in...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Kat Kountry 105

Not Guilty Plea Entered in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged in connection with a drug overdose death in Rochester last year today entered a not guilty plea in the case. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell is facing a third-degree murder charge for allegedly selling the overdose victim the drugs that claimed his life. The man, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Newly Commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Rescues Boater

St. Lawrence River (KROC-AM News) - The newly commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was recently involved in a rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River. Shortly after the brand new combat ship was commissioned during the ceremony in Duluth, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was navigating the St. Lawrence River during its journey to its home port in Florida when the crew received a notice that a motor vessel was taking on water near the Cat Island Shoals in northern New York. According to a news release from the U.S. Navy, the warship diverted its course and deployed a rigid-the hall inflatable boat to rescue "a stranded mariner."
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy