Living in Minnesota, I’ve experienced a lot of weird weather—but nothing like the hail that dropped from the sky one day in May. I was driving on I-94 between our Twin Cities. One minute, I had the windows down; the next, buckets of golf balls had seemingly emptied from the clouds. The plink-plunk on the car roof drowned out the radio.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO