Premier League

Report: Manchester City Close In On Brighton & Hove Albion Defender Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
 5 days ago

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from The Seaguls after a fine 21/22 campaign in the Premier League.

Manchester City are hoping to seal a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from The Seagulls after a fine 21/22 campaign in the Premier League.

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ekrem Konur reported yesterday that Manchester City had accelerated talks with the left-back, and even announced Brighton & Hove Albion had contacted replacements.

Charlotte Dunckner reported this morning that the Manchester club hoped to raise £200million in funds from sales, and want to pursue Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips with that money.

The former Barcelona B player signed for Brighton & Hove Albion after an impressive La Liga Santander campaign with Getafe.

Marc Cucurella has made 35 appearances since, scoring one solitary goal against Manchester City's fierce rivals Manchester United.

Marc Cucurella in Brighton's away jersey.

IMAGO / News Images

The full-back is valued at £50million by Brighton & Hove Albion. This would be their second big money departure of the summer after it was revealed Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £25million deal for Yves Bissouma.

Manchester City are hoping to offload Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Gavin Bazunu and even academy prospects like Yangel Herrera and Morgan Rogers.

It's set to be a busy window for the Premier League Champions.

