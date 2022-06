Spending years developing players can be tough for any hockey club. Developing defensemen the right way is even more difficult, especially when an organization has been in a rebuilding state for a decade. In the 2018 Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected Rasmus Dahlin first overall, but they also picked up defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the second round. While his development has taken a more natural route by making his way to the American Hockey League (AHL) first, Samuelsson has become exactly what the Sabres need at this stage of their rebuilding process.

