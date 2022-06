Omar Cooper is the epitome of an involved Black father. The entrepreneur runs the LifeStyle brand, which includes the LifeStyle Sports Bistro, a lounge and restaurant where people can watch big sporting events and network in metro Atlanta. He also runs the LifeStyle Sports Agency, which has athletes like Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and Los Angeles Sparks center Olivia Nelson-Ododa on the roster. Two of his children, Te’a Cooper and Sharife Cooper, are also professional basketball players.

