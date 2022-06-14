ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Woman#Traffic Accident#Kroc Am News#The State Patrol Report
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Scary! Car Collides With Moose On Minnesota Highway And Crashes Through Windshield

A scary incident happened in Minnesota when a family of four was driving and collided with a moose who crashed through the windshield on Highway 53. This isn't the first time a moose was spotted in Minnesota, and it definitely won't be the last. This past January four moose were spotted crossing the road and were captured in the most Minnesota sounding video ever. Check out that video below:
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in Highway 169 crash Friday

A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
MANKATO, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.
Quick Country 96.5

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
cbs3duluth.com

Moose collides with car and goes through windshield in St. Louis County

NORTHLAND TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road when it collided with a moose in the roadway. The moose went through the windshield. The incident happened close to midnight Saturday night. The vehicle was carrying four...
Quick Country 96.5

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy