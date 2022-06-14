ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigils planned to mark 1 month since Buffalo mass shooting

By CBS New York Team
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Prayer and candlelight vigils are planned Tuesday night to mark one month since the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

Supporters will gather in the Tops Market parking lot around 7 p.m. to remember the 10 victims who were shot and killed last month.

Authorities say the attack was racially motivated.

Organizers of the gatherings say they're also praying for the healing of all mass shooting victims and survivors.

New data from the Gun Violence Archive shows there have been 70 mass shootings since the Buffalo shooting.

