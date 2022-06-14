ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Spring Fork Lake Closed Through June 27

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
On Monday, June 13, the City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Spring Fork Lake. As a result, Spring Fork Lake will be closed to the public now through at least June 27. The...

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades!

