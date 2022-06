AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Even as Apple begins moving to using the company's3nm chips, TSMC has been planning a new production process for 2nm ones. In 2021, it got approval to build a new facility specifically for the process, and it had been predicted the first chips would be produced in 2023.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO