Bingham Lake, MN

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mankato Police Seek Street Racers Involved in Severe Injury Crash

Mankato. MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Mankato have posted several photos of two vehicles that were involved in a recent street race that resulted in a crash that left another motorist with severe injuries. A news release on the City of Mankato website says investigators obtained the images from...
Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Flood Watch Across SE Minnesota After Heavy Rains This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Best Places To Tube In Minnesota and Iowa

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a brutal summer with scorching hot temps so you are going to want to find ways to beat the heat. Floating down a river with a bunch of friends is one my favorite things to do. Below you'll see some of the best places to go in Minnesota and Iowa for a fun day of tubing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Are Hard Seltzers or Light Beer More Popular in Minnesota?

When it comes to quenching your thirst and keeping an eye on those calories during the summer, what's more popular in Minnesota: Hard seltzers or light beer?. While I enjoy a good fermented malt beverage pretty much any time of the year, I do have to say that an ice-cold light beer sure hits the spot when the temperature and humidity are both soaring here in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Are Cats or Dogs More Popular in Minnesota?

Is a debate as old as mankind: which animals are more popular, cats or dogs, here in Minnesota?. Usually, when someone asks if you're a cat person or a dog person, you're forced to take a side, right? Which is better-- cats or dogs? I try to never really answer that question because I'm pretty much both a cat AND dog person. My wife and I share our house with three great cats (Finnegan, Huck, and Hazel) and two incredible dogs (Asher and Juniper.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Not Guilty Plea Entered in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged in connection with a drug overdose death in Rochester last year today entered a not guilty plea in the case. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell is facing a third-degree murder charge for allegedly selling the overdose victim the drugs that claimed his life. The man, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Three People Recommended To Fill Judge Vacancy in Austin

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Commission on Judicial Selection announced its three recommendations for consideration to fill the vacancy upon the retirement of Kevin Lund. Governor Tim Walz the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection to begin accepting applications for the vacancy in the state's Third Judicial District in late April.
AUSTIN, MN
Newly Commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Rescues Boater

St. Lawrence River (KROC-AM News) - The newly commissioned USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was recently involved in a rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River. Shortly after the brand new combat ship was commissioned during the ceremony in Duluth, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was navigating the St. Lawrence River during its journey to its home port in Florida when the crew received a notice that a motor vessel was taking on water near the Cat Island Shoals in northern New York. According to a news release from the U.S. Navy, the warship diverted its course and deployed a rigid-the hall inflatable boat to rescue "a stranded mariner."
MINNESOTA STATE
Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s in many areas. Record high temperatures may be experienced in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Utility Scam Targets Minnesotans in The 507 Area Code

People's Energy Cooperative serves 20,000 people in in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Thursday afternoon, the energy cooperative issued a press release to warn area residents to be on high alert. People's Energy reported a "significant" number of scams targeting Minnesotans here in the 507 area code....
WINONA, MN
Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

