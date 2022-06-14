ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Silicon Valley billionaire Scott McNealy tries to sell Bay Area mega-mansion for $54 million again

By Andrew Chamings
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The property has an ice rink and a golf course, but no buyer...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 6

Samuel Brown
4d ago

Not a lot of buyers who are eligible and able to pay that type of price... it will take years. I was thinking about buying it.... but I need more space...

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
City
Sun Valley, CA
City
Portola Valley, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
tripsavvy.com

This Historic San Francisco Hotel Just Got a Major Makeover

San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which shut down in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic, is being given new life. Reopening on June 30 as the Beacon Grand Hotel, the iconic Renaissance Revival property, which inspired Allen Ginsberg's Beat poem "Howl," is joining the modern era while celebrating its historical roots and architectural grandeur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bdmag.com

Vida at Morgan Hill Breaks Ground in California

MBK Rental Living and the Mayor of Morgan Hill, Rich Constantine, were part of the groundbreaking event recently held at Vida at Morgan Hill, a 389-unit apartment rental community in Morgan Hill, CA. Construction is officially underway at the community, which will consist of two- and three-story buildings and offer...
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcnealy
San Francisco Examiner

Here’s how a recession could change San Francisco

A recession is probably coming, and top economists believe it would have a major impact on San Francisco’s economic recovery from COVID, on the tech workforce and on remote work. Seventy percent of economists and 75% of Fortune 500 CEOs are predicting a recession next year, and that is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Tax Bill#Green Banker Courtesy#Sun Microsystems
CBS San Francisco

Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Country radio station KRTY signs off FM and rides into ‘the future’

Local radio stations become part of the fabric of a community, and listeners get to be like extended family members for the hosts. So there was a lot of emotion Friday in the San Jose studio of KRTY, which signed off the air shortly after 9 a.m. — its 95.3 FM frequency taken over by the Educational Media Foundation.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The origin of Disney’s Dole Whip is not Hawaii, but the Bay Area

The DoleWhip soft serve is served in a regular cup at Dole Plantation on Oahu's North Shore. (Photo by Diane S. W. Lee) (Diane S. W. Lee) Dole was founded in Hawaii, so I always thought Dole Whip was a Hawaii creation. I grew up seeing pineapple fields, the Dole name splashed around many places, going to the movies at Regal Dole Cannery and seeing people in line for Dole Whips at the heavily touristed Dole Plantation.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Oracle
KESQ News Channel 3

Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose

Southwest Airlines announced a nonstop route at the Palm Springs International Airport on Thursday. The year-round service will be from Palm Springs to San Jose and will start on November 6. 2022.  The nonstop route will operate on a 737-passenger aircraft once daily. With this new route, Southwest Airlines now provides nine airports with nonstop The post Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy