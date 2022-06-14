ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued June 14 at 5:25AM EDT until June 14 at 5:45AM EDT by NWS

By Kenneth Reece
 3 days ago

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FA8526D4.SevereWeatherStatement.1263FA852EA4NC.RNKSVSRNK.477098100faf72b038e16ce2a01e5ba2. Alert for Alleghany; Ashe (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Severe Weather Statement. Immediate. Severe. Observed. SAME. 2022-06-14T05:25:00-04:00. 2022-06-14T05:45:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Severe Weather Statement issued June 14 at 5:25AM EDT until June 14 at 5:45AM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:05PM EDT until June 17 at 4:30PM EDT by NWS

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FAB49374.SevereThunderstormWarning.1263FAB49D38NC.GSPSVRGSP.6be807bd8643bf5ba85ec338e81770e4. Alert for Avery (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Immediate. Severe. Observed. SAME. SVR. 2022-06-17T16:05:00-04:00. 2022-06-17T16:30:00-04:00. NWS Greenville-Spartanburg (Western North Carolina and Northwest South Carolina) Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:05PM EDT until June 17 at 4:30PM EDT by NWS Greenville-Spartanburg.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday June 17, 2022

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 416 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 7:29PM EDT by NWS

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FA968D84.FloodAdvisory.1263FAA29BD8NC.GSPFLSGSP.fdb6d828dbad54221ec98a36125acb3a. Alert for Avery; Mitchell (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Flood Advisory. Expected. Minor. Likely. SAME. 2022-06-15T19:29:00-04:00. 2022-06-15T22:30:00-04:00. NWS Greenville-Spartanburg (Western North Carolina and Northwest South Carolina) Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 7:29PM EDT by NWS Greenville-Spartanburg. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected....
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Blasting to begin on 105 at Broadstone Road bridge

Blasting operations are set to begin on Highway 105 at the Broadstone Road bridge. David Uchiyama, with NCDOT, tells WataugaOnline.com that traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes on N.C. 105 on days when rock removal is necessary through blasting operations. The contract allows rock removal between 11 am and 2 pm on Mondays through Wednesdays, but the operations are not necessary every day.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Road Closures for Boonerang Fest

The following roads will be closed to ensure the safety of festival goers, musicians, and others. North Depot Street will be closed beginning at Queen Street and ending at King Street. South. Depot Street will be closed beginning at King Street and ending at Rivers Street. The intersection. of Howard...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Sonny Sweet former director of High Country Red Cross passes

A fixture in Watauga County, and the High Country, passed away this week. Sonny Sweet passed away Monday June 13 after a long battle with cancer. Sweet, a highly decorated retired Army colonel, who served for almost 31 years and during five armed conflicts, also served as director for the Red Cross in the High County for 15 years, and helped countless people through major disasters.
BOONE, NC
Update on Town of Boone Town Manager Hiring Process

The Town of Boone is undergoing the process of hiring a new Town Manager for the Town of. Boone. Over thirty applications have been received for this position. After reviewing the. applicants, the Town of Boone has selected six to continue with the interview process. A community panel is being...
BOONE, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from Nevada

Four states held primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In Nevada, there were competitive Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, along with primary races for U.S. House. Adam Laxalt is the GOP nominee for Senate, Joe Lombardo is the Republican nominee for governor,...
NEVADA STATE

