Severe Weather Statement issued June 14 at 5:25AM EDT until June 14 at 5:45AM EDT by NWS

Blasting operations are set to begin on Highway 105 at the Broadstone Road bridge. David Uchiyama, with NCDOT, tells WataugaOnline.com that traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes on N.C. 105 on days when rock removal is necessary through blasting operations. The contract allows rock removal between 11 am and 2 pm on Mondays through Wednesdays, but the operations are not necessary every day.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO