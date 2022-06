You've seen a lot of abandoned places on YouTube, but I guarantee you've never seen one quite like this. I was watching abandoned building videos, like I usually do before bed, and came across this one in Wisconsin that looks totally normal on the outside and inside, except for one small little blemish on one of the walls. Well... I wouldn't say small. You've seen graffiti, gum all over the walls, and bizarre art still in perfect condition inside the abandoned homes, but a giant blobby substance? Nah, something isn't right.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO