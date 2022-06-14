Collection

The Hervé Léger bandage dress is officially back—thanks in large part to Hollywood stylist Law Roach. Last year, after dressing actress Tiffany Haddish in a black number with taffeta sleeves on the red carpet, the look went viral, the dress sold out, and search interest for the brand jumped by 74%. And so, a collaboration was a natural, next move. “I knew the brand because I knew girls who wore it in the nineties, and I had all these references and photos saved,” says Law, who created a few more viral moments last month after styling Bella Hadid and Anne Hathaway in a series of show-stopping archival designer pieces at the Cannes Film Festival. “I was reintroduced when I did America’s Next Top Model with Tyra [Banks]. She was a Hervé girl and walked in all the shows, so you know it’s just been bubbling for me.”
Comments / 0