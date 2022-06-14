ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago

Eveningwear is a somewhat templated category that responds to wearers’ specific festive (sometimes once-in-a-lifetime needs), rather than quotidian ones. One of the ways Monique Lhuillier is adding a sense of newness to her designs is by taking the dream on the road, and shooting the collection...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Hailey Bieber’s Sequined Summer Dress Is as Glossy as Her Glazed Skin

Hailey Bieber can now add businesswoman to her resumé. After many years spent in the make-up chair, the model has launched a new beauty brand called Rhode (her middle name). Accordingly, stylist Dani Michelle has been pushing Bieber’s style into corporate-cool territory, with sharp tailoring and blazer dresses from Aggi and Saint Laurent, plus minimalist chic work looks from Jil Sander and Sportmax.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

In Hollywood, Hervé Léger and Law Roach Celebrated Their Collaboration With a Vogue-ing Competition

The Hervé Léger bandage dress is officially back—thanks in large part to Hollywood stylist Law Roach. Last year, after dressing actress Tiffany Haddish in a black number with taffeta sleeves on the red carpet, the look went viral, the dress sold out, and search interest for the brand jumped by 74%. And so, a collaboration was a natural, next move. “I knew the brand because I knew girls who wore it in the nineties, and I had all these references and photos saved,” says Law, who created a few more viral moments last month after styling Bella Hadid and Anne Hathaway in a series of show-stopping archival designer pieces at the Cannes Film Festival. “I was reintroduced when I did America’s Next Top Model with Tyra [Banks]. She was a Hervé girl and walked in all the shows, so you know it’s just been bubbling for me.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes at Sarah Staudinger’s Many Pre-Wedding Dress Fittings

Designer Sarah “Staud” Staudinger married Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in St. Tropez at the end of May in a three-day celebration where Larry David officiated and Diplo DJed late into the night. For all of the festivities—with the exception of one epic Alaïa pool party moment—the bride made a statement in looks from her eponymous label. “Being so in the wedding process and talking about the wedding constantly, the collection we launched this past summer inevitably became inspired by it all,” Staudinger explains.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Monique Lhuillier
Vogue Magazine

Meet Brandon Choi, a Haute Couture Hopeful Sculpting Raw-edged Beauty From Cardboard and Canvas

London fashion week was mostly a launchpad for new-generation menswear, but one delicious moment for women popped up in a video and lookbook by Brandon Choi on the digital schedule. Choi is an outlier amongst the graduate class of 2022, a designer obsessed with Parisian haute couture, who pieced together his inspired collection from toile canvas, pattern-maker’s paper, packaging tape, scraps of fabric, “and cardboard boxes that kept on coming through the door during lockdown.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

“It Was About Dressing In A Subversive Way.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. I grew up in Mobile, Alabama which is exactly what small town America looks like in the movies and what you hear about. I didn't know anyone LGBTQIA+. I barely knew anyone in the neighborhood who wasn't just white Protestant.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Academy Awards#Venice#Canals
Vogue Magazine

Princess Diana’s Wedding Tiara Is the Star of a Beguiling Exhibition

Every royal wedding prompts frenzied speculation over which tiara the bride will wear. On her wedding day in 1981, the 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer observed age-old tiara etiquette by not borrowing from the royal vault. Instead, she emerged from her carriage at St Paul’s Cathedral with her own family’s heirloom, the Spencer tiara, securing her 140-meter David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed tulle veil.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Sort Out Your Summer Party Wardrobe

Summer’s here and with it, the season’s soirées. With a record-setting number of weddings on the horizon—along with Fourth of July festivities and your standard barbeques, picnics, and regular nights out—there’s plenty of reasons to dress up. If you want advice straight from Vogue editors on what to wear, join Vogue Club members today for a livestream event that will tell you just what two professionally stylish people are wearing this season.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

These Fashion Brands Brought Serious Style to Milan Design Week

One of the world’s most prestigious annual expositions, Milan Design Week weaves together boutique events, immersive pop-up installations and one sprawling, spectacular fair known as Salone del Mobile. The citywide celebration presents carefully curated and often awe-inspiring exhibitions dedicated to textiles, wall coverings, furniture and decor. Surprise and delight are prerequisites and, for most brands and Italian design institutions, so is public access.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

This Year, Milan Design Week Shone Brightest Through the City’s Own Design Institutions

Under the striking sun and occasional soft rain of near-summertime in northern Italy, Milan Design Week welcomed thousands of international visitors for the city’s annual celebration of furniture, lighting and decor. Composed of Salone del Mobile, an illustrious trade show positioned outside the city center, and Fuorisalone, a constellation of extraordinary exhibitions across central Milan, the event series strung together eye-catching installations and spectacular product launches to profound effect. Although there were private parties and exclusive events, public presence remained an important tenet to Milan Design Week as the city opened its door to all who were eager to explore its wealth of design heritage.
DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

Watch Ashnikko Get Ready for the Governors Ball Music Festival

Nailing festival style is always a challenge, but it’s one that singer-songwriter Ashnikko is more than up for—even when she’s performing, as she did at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival. With the help of makeup artist Zaheer Rudranauth Sukhnandan, some serious transformation takes place, as swirls and rhinestones are capped off by Ashnikko’s signature electric-blue bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

It’s the Summer of the Supermodel Loafer

It would only be rational that after a long winter—after endless months of cramming our feet into suffocating sneakers and boots—we’d finally let our manicured toes catch some rays as soon as the sun comes out. It seems that supermodels have a different idea in mind, however. Instead of going for something strappy and sexy this summer, the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid are already opting for a more classic style: the loafer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Sick of Cottagecore? Try Manorcore

I have no interest in cottagecore. I am a bookish young woman from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and I hope that I never have to fetch water from a well. I enjoy folk music in a messianic-socialist way, rather than a speaking-to-the-fairies-and-tulips one. You will not see me wearing fussy dresses with frills and bows made out of tablecloth material. But there is something about the aesthetic’s rustic charter that appeals. I enjoy a walk in a meadow as much as the next girl. I caught a striped bass once and have been known to forage for plants and berries when the season is appropriate. But what to wear on these occasions when I too want to ditch the flashy logos, the synthetic materials of modernity, and embrace tradition like the cottagecore girls? May I suggest, as an idea, manorcore?
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Inside Manolo Blahnik’s Cocktails and Lawn Games Summer Party

Though the invitation read lawn games and cocktails, Manolo Blahnik's summer soiree had a few surprises in store. Being a Blahnik event, the “lawn” in lawn games was a scenic garden on a Rockefeller Center rooftop at 620 Loft & Garden, which overlooks St. Patrick’s Cathedral and offers sweeping views of 5th Avenue. And those “games” were as photogenic as they get: croquet racquets branded with Manolo Blahnik logos, an oversized chess set, and playing cards featuring Blahnik’s whimsical shoe sketches.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Headed to Pilates? Here’s What to Wear

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every year, the Internet credits a new workout as the trick to achieving certain body goals, with pilates up to bat—which leaves us questioning what pilates clothes best supplement the workout.
WORKOUTS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy