Yellowstone National Park evacuated visitors within the park’s northern portion this morning after historic flooding began ripping through the park. At first, roads in the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) would close. Before 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, torrential rainfall brought “substantial flooding” to the area, causing rockslides, mudslides, and road collapses. But the situation would escalate so quickly that park officials were forced to evacuate all visitors within Yellowstone’s northern portion of the park.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO