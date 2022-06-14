Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.

