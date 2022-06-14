‘It could be disastrous’: Congressional inaction on COVID aid worries health care leaders

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee is reminding the public that from now through mid-to-late July, loons will be nesting throughout the state. Loons nest on lakes and ponds and often build their nests along the shoreline of islands, in marshes, or along the mainland shoreline in protected coves. Adapted for life in the water, loons cannot walk on land. As such, they build their nest right at the water’s edge. These nests are vulnerable to boat wakes and to human disturbance. “Because they cannot walk well on land, loons are vulnerable when they are on the nest,” said LPC Senior Biologist/Director, Harry Vogel. “If they sense a threat, such as a closely approaching boat, they will flatten themselves low over their nests, with their heads angled toward the water, to try to hide. If the threat persists in the area, they will flush from their nest.” If adult loons are flushed from the nest, their eggs may be exposed and vulnerable to predation or temperature changes that can render the eggs inviable.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO