Strafford County, NH

‘It could be disastrous’: Congressional inaction on COVID aid worries health care leaders

By Annmarie Timmins
laconiadailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sign at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Concord directs patients toward a drive-thru testing area for COVID-19 last month. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) As COVID-19 cases increase, just two residents at Strafford County’s 229-bed nursing home have tested positive this year. County administrator Ray Bower attributes that to a...

Catharine Farkas: Sen. Hassan leads the New Hampshire Way

In New Hampshire, we value independent leaders who can get stuff done for us regardless of party. Sen. Maggie Hassan is our kind of leader. The Lugar Center recently recognized Sen. Hassan for being the most bipartisan senator in the country. She consistently works with both parties to deliver for Granite Staters. She forged alliances with Republicans to ban surprise medical billing, helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as other bills to support our veterans and strengthen law enforcement. New Hampshire needs leaders who know how to bring people together and get results.
New Hampshire to provide help for energy bills

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is offering financial assistance to low-income residents to help keep their homes cooled during the summer months. The state Department of Energy is planning to provide $7.5 million in assistance through the New Hampshire Fuel Assistance Program for pre-qualified low-income households for the first time to help residents dealing with higher energy costs.
Sen. Maggie Hassan visits Laconia Motorcycle Week

LACONIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan joined Mayor Andrew Hosmer for a downtown walk to celebrate the start of Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday. “This cherished New Hampshire tradition not only brings the community together, but it also helps strengthen the local economy,” said Sen. Hassan. “It was great to have the opportunity to speak with small businesses during this busy time about the priorities that matter to them and my work to help strengthen New Hampshire's workforce and grow our economy.”
Gilford Democrats meeting on June 22

LACONIA — The Gilford Democrats will be meeting on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the new Belknap County Democratic Headquarters at 376 Union Avenue. All Democrats and like-minded independents are welcome. RSVP jjnewt@gmail.com.
DAR collecting baby blankets for US Military families

LACONIA — The Laconia-based Mary Butler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is collecting new baby blankets for U.S. military families based overseas. Donated blankets will be shipped to the Palatinate Chapter DAR who hosts parenting classes for active-duty military families at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.
Public urged to give nesting loons space

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee is reminding the public that from now through mid-to-late July, loons will be nesting throughout the state. Loons nest on lakes and ponds and often build their nests along the shoreline of islands, in marshes, or along the mainland shoreline in protected coves. Adapted for life in the water, loons cannot walk on land. As such, they build their nest right at the water’s edge. These nests are vulnerable to boat wakes and to human disturbance. “Because they cannot walk well on land, loons are vulnerable when they are on the nest,” said LPC Senior Biologist/Director, Harry Vogel. “If they sense a threat, such as a closely approaching boat, they will flatten themselves low over their nests, with their heads angled toward the water, to try to hide. If the threat persists in the area, they will flush from their nest.” If adult loons are flushed from the nest, their eggs may be exposed and vulnerable to predation or temperature changes that can render the eggs inviable.
Specific plans for State School redevelopment seen a few months away

LACONIA — Concrete proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Laconia State School complex could emerge by the end of the summer, according to the head of the state department that is overseeing the sales and marketing effort of the 225-acre complex. The state expects to issue...
State looks for ways to help power customers amid rising energy prices

CONCORD — Skyrocketing energy costs were front and center at the N.H. Executive Council meeting Wednesday, and Gov. Chris Sununu promised to examine whether the state could create its own program for helping consumers pay their electrical bills. Liberty Utilities made a filing Monday with the state’s Public Utilities...
Boater education course offered on June 18

WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Sail & Power Squadron will hold a New Hampshire required boater education course sponsored by the New Hampshire Boat Museum located in Wolfeboro. The class will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wolfeboro Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Roger O. Gagne, 90

GILFORD — Roger Owen Gagne, 90, of Gilford, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. His four sons were with him in his final days as he prepared for his journey home to our Lord. Roger was born in Laconia on November...
Destination Laconia: The Brazilians of Bike Week

LACONIA — It's no secret Laconia Motorcycle Week brings faces from across America. Lakes Region residents see license plates from as far away as California or as near as New Hampshire. But what are the chances of two Brazilians bumping into one another on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee?
Paul S. Noyes

LACONIA — Laconia Police Chief Mathew Canfield confirmed that the biker involved in last nig…
City Council weighs eminent domain petition over Cottonwood Avenue turnaround

LACONIA — The fate of the Cottonwood Avenue cul-de-sac lays in the hands of the Laconia City Council. The council held a public hearing on a petition to accept the cul-de-sac into the city road system by laying out a class V public highway at its June 13 meeting. The petition is a move by Cottonwood residents to prevent the Taylor Community from changing the road formation at the end of the street, where it owns multiple properties. The petition was filed by attorney Stephen Nix on behalf of Nancy Ettelson and Matthew Lahey, both multi-decade property owners on Cottonwood, in January.
Breezeline assisting police with van locations

LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department is continuing to monitor posts on social media regarding a man in a white van that may be approaching young woman. Police Chief Matt Canfield said Thursday he had spoken with a Breezeline representative earlier in the day who told the chief that the company was in the process of pulling information from the GPS transponders on their vehicles as well as vehicles used by their subcontractors to determine if any of those vehicles were in the area of the high school last Thursday afternoon or last Friday morning.
Marie-Elaina Perkins, 62

LACONIA — Marie-Elaina (Messier) Perkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born in Laconia on July 10, 1959, she spent the majority of her childhood in Willimantic, Connecticut. She moved to Alton in 1975, graduating from Alton Central High School in 1977.
Daryl J. Carrier, 40

TILTON — Daryl J. Carrier, 40, of South Windy Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep after health complications, at his home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Daryl was born on October 20, 1981 in Laconia, the son of Franklin D. Carrier and Betty (Page) Stafford. He graduated from...
Tell us about your ride: Long-reaching Bourget

LACONIA — During Laconia Motorcycle Week, one can find a variety of contests behind the High Octane Saloon. Here, everything is judged, from female anatomy in the form of wet t-shirt and leg contests to motorcycle aesthetics. On Wednesday, Meredith Local David Lentine entered his rare Bourget into one of the competitions. The bike features a very long front end suspension and a flashy yellow and purple paint job. “It's raked out in front, and this is a fat daddy stretch because it's longer,” Lentine said. “So last time I talked to someone down in R&R Cycle in Manchester, he said that, of he knew of, there were only two of these in New England.”
Neptune raises money for charity

LACONIA — There’s a wide array of bikers that make their way to Motorcycle Week. Riders of all stripes, origins, and experience levels can be found showing off their bikes, styles, and on some occasions, their passenger. But one would be hard-pressed to find a single rider that claims dominion over the sea, their own name tattooed on their stomach, and a genuine mermaid riding side saddle on the back of their motorcycle.
