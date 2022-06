KINGSLEY — A Father’s Day Chicken Dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at St. Mary of Hannah Parish and School. Menu includes stuffing, potatoes, biscuits, coleslaw, dessert and drinks. Outdoor seating and takeout are available. Dinner is $14 per adult and $5 per child younger than 10.

ELBERTA, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO