A guide to Durham Bulls' games
If you're thinking about hitting up the Bulls game tonight for Pride Night, we have some ideas for how to make it a perfect evening.
First things first: Don’t forget sunscreen.
Before the game : If you're coming from Raleigh, consider parking in the deck at 555 Mangum Street for $7. You can usually pay with cash or card.
- Pro tip: Lucille has had to pay with cash before in this parking garage, so it doesn't hurt to have some on you just in case.
- I've also parked in this lot for free on the weekend.
- If you're coming from Durham, do you really need us to tell you where to park?
During the game :
- Lucille's picks : I love to grab a Bull Durham Light Ale — either at a small stand near the main entrance of the park or at the full patio bar near the outfield, Jackie’s Landing — before I head to my seat. (Beer snobs: Yes, I know, you hate my choice of beer.) When I'm sitting in the outfield, I like to get some Two Roosters ice cream at the beginning of the game before the line gets long, and a veggie dog or two!
- Zach's picks : My favorite place to sit in the stadium is along the third baseline, which will usually keep you out of the direct sun for evening games and a great angle for all of the action. And you can always find me with a Bright Leaf hot dog and either a Bull Durham Kölsch or a Red Oak lager .
After the game , go grab some ice cream downtown, which nowadays has a plethora of options. Like:
- The Parlour , 117 Market St.
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams , 908 W. Main St.
- Two Roosters , 800 Taylor St.
- Simons Says Dip This , 117 W. Parrish St.
If you aren't ready to head back indoors , Durham has plenty of great spots to hang outside.
- Ponysaurus Brewing , 219 Hood St.
- Bull McCabe’s , 427 W. Main St.
- Parts & Labor , 723 Rigsbee Ave.
Or go play pool at the site of some Durham Bulls lore, The Green Room, where one of Bull Durham's best scenes was filmed . 1108 Broad St.
Comments / 0