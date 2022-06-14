ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Changes are coming to the Axtell Park School program

By Liz Ryan
101.9 KELO-FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Board met this week. The biggest take away is the changes being made at the Axtell...

kelofm.com

101.9 KELO-FM

Veterans Community Project Groundbreaking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Veterans Community Project will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next Thursday at 1130am. The Project’s goal is to build 25 fully equipped tiny homes . These homes provide everything a Veteran needs to live with dignity and security; new furniture, appliances, housewares, bedding, personal items, and utilities – all free of charge. The homes offers sanctuary and the emotional space needed for each Veteran and VCP’s specially-trained team to thoroughly address the underlying causes of his or her homelessness.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Keep Your Cooling Costs Down!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Temperatures in Sioux Falls are expected to soar into the 90’s and beyond over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. We all know what that means. Air conditioning! Xcell Energy has a few suggestions to help residents save power, money and to stay frosty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Cybersecurity Supply Chains?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Since the start of the pandemic, supply chain issues have caused much consternation for Sioux Falls, and the nation’s, businesses. These types of problems extend from the physical world to the digital world as well. Avera McKennan discovered that when one of their vendors, MCG Health based in Seattle. The National Institute of Standards and Technology developed a Best Practices guide for Cyber Supply Chains. In it, they state unequivocally that data breaches are most often the result of human error. They also say “IT security systems won’t secure critical information and intellectual property unless employees throughout the supply chain use secure cybersecurity practices.”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries fall 4-1

GENEVA, IL (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened the scoring in the top of the first inning Friday night as Jabari Henry collected his league-leading 35th RBI but it wasn’t enough as the Birds fell 4-1 at Kane County. Wyatt Ulrich led things off with a double...

