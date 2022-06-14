You Can’t Do That on Bicycles: Rules of the Road for Cyclists in Michigan

It was a "Troll" that made the historic drive. The 200-millionth vehicle has crossed the "Mighty Mac". A family trip to the Upper Peninsula caused Kurt Dalman to leap into Michigan’s annals of history. On Wednesday, June 15th, Dalman had left his Tawas City home and was driving his family northward across the Mackinac Bridge on a trip to Pictured Rocks. At 6:18 p.m., after paying the $4-dollar toll, he headed his 2021 Toyota Corolla towards St. Ignace. Upon reaching the toll plaza, on the shores of the Upper Peninsula, his family, wife Anna, and children Seth and Teresa were greeted by the staff of the Mackinac Bridge Authority and awarded a framed print of the bridge and a gift basket of local items.

SAINT IGNACE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO