Banner Elk, NC

Alum Josh Shingleton promoted to become Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

lmcbobcats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNER ELK, N.C. – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the promotion of Josh Shingleton to the role of Head Men's Lacrosse Coach on Monday afternoon. Shingleton, who graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Communication from Lees-McRae College in 2015, has been serving as the...

lmcbobcats.com

rccatalyst.com

BLET student overcomes great challenge

SPINDALE (June 14, 2022) – Dozens of students go through the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Isothermal Community College each year. Most of them have both legs. Jacob Poteat is the exception, and he’s determined that he’ll turn his challenge into success. Poteat, 24, lost his...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
jambands

Ween Announce Shows in Asheville and Atlanta

Today, Ween announced they plan to play three shows later this year in September. The newly added dates include a single-night performance at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, N.C. on Sept. 15 and two nights at The Eastern in Atlanta on Sept. 16 and 17. The new dates follow the news that Gene and Dean Ween’s Big Brown Weekend is coming to the Northeast making stops at New Haven, Conn.’s Westville Music Bowl for one evening and the Borgata in Atlantic City, N.J. for two.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Wilkes County, NC at 433 am EDT, Jun 14th 2022

NCZ003>006-019-020-VAZ022-032>034-043>047-058-059-141700- Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Wilkes-Yadkin-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox,. South Boston, and Keysville. 433 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022. …HEAT INDEX VALUES MAY EXCEED 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON…. Temperatures should reach the lower to...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Two Asheville restaurants win James Beard awards

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Asheville restaurants are getting national recognition from the James Beard Foundation. Chai Pani was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Restaurant Award winner and Cúrate Bar de Tapas was honored with the Outstanding Hospitality Award during Monday night's ceremony in Chicago. full awards ceremony...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Primitive Quartet Summer Singing in Hominy Valley

The Primitive Quartet Summer Singing in Hominy Valley will be held July 1-4th at the Hominy Valley Singing Grounds at 1433 Pisgah Highway in Candler, NC. The singing starts at 7:00 pm each night. Tickets are $20 for adult and children 12 and under are free. Maple Ridge Baptist Church Youth will provide the concessions.
CANDLER, NC
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
peapix.com

Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina

We're at Chimney Rock State Park, about 25 miles southeast of Asheville, North Carolina, for Flag Day. The 6,807-acre park gets its name from the 315-foot spire that offers expansive views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. If you're wondering how this sizable flag made it up to the summit, we don't know the answer to that. But there is an elevator inside the mountain that can zip you to the top in 32 seconds. The other option is to hike up the 499 steps to the viewpoint.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

6 Local, Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences in Asheville

With a vibrant art, food, and culture scene and a plethora of immersive outdoor activities, there’s a lot more to Asheville than its famous landmarks. It’s no secret that Asheville frequently appears on top travel lists, with icons such as Biltmore Estate drawing upwards of one million visitors a year. But what’s lesser known is just how many still-hidden gems this remarkable city has to offer travelers who are searching for a local, empathetic way to tour one of the country’s top destinations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County’s new crime scene investigation unit has been up and running since late last year and the sheriff says it’s already helping speed-up investigations. The new unit is now fully staffed with four crime scene investigators. The CSI unit responds to every scene involving death in Buncombe County as well as assaults with a deadly weapon and bank robberies.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, McDowell, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; McDowell; Mitchell; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central McDowell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Mitchell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Yancey County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Spruce Pine, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spruce Pine, Bakersville, Bandana, Ingalls, Woodlawn, North Cove, Micaville, Celo, Little Switzerland and Green Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

New 606 Acre Lake Norman Park Opening This Weekend

This weekend the official grand opening of Lake Norman’s newest park will feature food trucks, scavenger hunts, face painting, and a ton of other activities. Catawba County’s new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park features a lengthy 19.52-mile mountain-bike trail network and a wide spectrum of other amenities, including; an adventure playground, a bike pump track, pickleball courts, a dog park, fishing pier, canoe/kayak launch, an outdoor classroom, an observation platform, and several picnic shelters.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Asheville Lawyer Arrested, Charged With Felonies in Real Estate Deals

An Asheville attorney was arrested this week on six felony charges related to Buncombe County real estate deals, and her client, a woman already charged with fraud, was arrested on 32 additional counts of felony forgery. Lisa K. Roberts was charged with forging her uncle’s signature on deeds, mortgages, and...
ASHEVILLE, NC

