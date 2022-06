Offseason activities came and went for the Las Vegas Raiders, with training camp slowly approaching. This offseason has been filled with tons of developments as far as the roster is concerned. The team is now home to several Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, and possibly, one day, Pro Football Hall of Famers. Despite it being a “drama-free” offseason period, there’s a buzz around the time and the excitement is palpable. As far as the 2022 season goes, the Raiders will have their share of valuable contributors. However, what about a “Most Valuable Player” designation on the team? My personal vote goes to Maxx Crosby.

