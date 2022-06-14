Cowboys Minicamp Preview, Offense: 'Off to the Races' for Tony Pollard at WR?

One way? Get rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert up to speed. But another way? "Speed'' in the form of "off-to-the-races'' Tony Pollard.

FRISCO - If you read this space with any regularity and if you follow the Dallas Cowboys with any passion, you already know everything about the idea of Tony Pollard lining up as a slot receiver.

We gave you the eyewitness report from the first OTAs of Pollard in the slot , so contrary to some mentions, the "new move'' has nothing to do with Dalton Schultz being in a contract dispute.

We gave you the word from The Star even before that on ownership sort of mandating that Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff find ways to better utilize Ezekiel Elliott's backup.

And even before that, we made it clear that Pollard in the slot is yet another response to the silly "Pollard vs. Zeke'' argument - that rather, it's about "Zeke AND Pollard.''

What we haven't given you, until now - as Pollard might just be highlighted in this week's three-day minicamp to commence on Tuesday - is a Pollard's-eye view.

“You know, it's bringing me back to college,” said Pollard, the Dallas running back who played receiver at Memphis. “It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties.

"Once you’re out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it’s off to the races from there.”

Pollard excels at "off to the races,'' the 25-year-old coming off a season in which he rushed for 719 yards on 130 attempts. ... and also added 39 receptions for 337 yards in 2021.

This week at minicamp will be largely about Dak Prescott ("Chasing Roger'') engineering the offense; this is, after all a quarterback's game . But additionally, Dallas trying to shuffle its way to top-notch offensive line performance and Dallas working to determine a receivers pecking order as Amari Cooper has been moved out (via trade to Cleveland) and CeeDee Lamb has been moved up (to budding superstar status) represent priorities.

The most conventional way to make the receivers room work, especially as Michael Gallup rehabs from knee surgery, maybe until September? Get rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert up to speed.

But another way? "Speed'' in the form of "off-to-the-races'' Pollard.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.''

"Ready to do it'' because he's been doing it for a month here at The Star ... with another level of unveiling maybe to come at minicamp.

