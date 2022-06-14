ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Minicamp Preview, Offense: 'Off to the Races' for Tony Pollard at WR?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smOOa_0gAAQ1o300

One way? Get rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert up to speed. But another way? "Speed'' in the form of "off-to-the-races'' Tony Pollard.

FRISCO - If you read this space with any regularity and if you follow the Dallas Cowboys with any passion, you already know everything about the idea of Tony Pollard lining up as a slot receiver.

We gave you the eyewitness report from the first OTAs of Pollard in the slot , so contrary to some mentions, the "new move'' has nothing to do with Dalton Schultz being in a contract dispute.

We gave you the word from The Star even before that on ownership sort of mandating that Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff find ways to better utilize Ezekiel Elliott's backup.

And even before that, we made it clear that Pollard in the slot is yet another response to the silly "Pollard vs. Zeke'' argument - that rather, it's about "Zeke AND Pollard.''

What we haven't given you, until now - as Pollard might just be highlighted in this week's three-day minicamp to commence on Tuesday - is a Pollard's-eye view.

“You know, it's bringing me back to college,” said Pollard, the Dallas running back who played receiver at Memphis. “It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties.

"Once you’re out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it’s off to the races from there.”

Pollard excels at "off to the races,'' the 25-year-old coming off a season in which he rushed for 719 yards on 130 attempts. ... and also added 39 receptions for 337 yards in 2021.

This week at minicamp will be largely about Dak Prescott ("Chasing Roger'') engineering the offense; this is, after all a quarterback's game . But additionally, Dallas trying to shuffle its way to top-notch offensive line performance and Dallas working to determine a receivers pecking order as Amari Cooper has been moved out (via trade to Cleveland) and CeeDee Lamb has been moved up (to budding superstar status) represent priorities.

The most conventional way to make the receivers room work, especially as Michael Gallup rehabs from knee surgery, maybe until September? Get rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert up to speed.

But another way? "Speed'' in the form of "off-to-the-races'' Pollard.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.''

"Ready to do it'' because he's been doing it for a month here at The Star ... with another level of unveiling maybe to come at minicamp.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon. Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Released Running Back On Thursday

Expectations for the Houston Texans are among the lowest in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. So being cut from their roster might be even more disheartening than usual. On Thursday, the Texans announced that they have released running back Scottie Phillips from injured reserve. His tenure with the team ends after two seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboys Minicamp Preview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Robert Quinn’s next team, from Cowboys to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears held a mandatory minicamp this week that linebacker Robert Quinn did not attend amid offseason trade rumors. The no-show has led to lots of speculation among bettors as to what team Quinn may end on next season, if the rumors are indeed true. The 32-year-old pass-rusher set...
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy