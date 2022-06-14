ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Severe Weather Possible In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Hot and humid conditions dominated the weather story in southeast Minnesota Tuesday. Possible severe storms and heavy rain may make the headlines Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued this advisory:. Strong to severe storms are possible this morning. Primary. hazards are heavy rain...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Some Of The Most Underrated Beaches In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin

Everybody likes finding THEIR beach. For many, it's a part of Park Point, Brighton Beach, or just some rocks by the Lakewalk. Everyone's perfect beach is a little different, but there usually some common threads. A good beach gives you sun, maybe a nice place to lay and take in that sun, enough water you can take a dip, or just enjoy a view of the water along the shoreline.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions. MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Heat Index#Kroc Am News#The Twin Cities Metro
AM 1390 KRFO

Scary! Car Collides With Moose On Minnesota Highway And Crashes Through Windshield

A scary incident happened in Minnesota when a family of four was driving and collided with a moose who crashed through the windshield on Highway 53. This isn't the first time a moose was spotted in Minnesota, and it definitely won't be the last. This past January four moose were spotted crossing the road and were captured in the most Minnesota sounding video ever. Check out that video below:
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Adorable Beaver Babies

The beavers at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley are now the newest parents at the zoo. Lately we've heard all different kinds of stories happing at zoos in the Midwest. Just last month the Minnesota Zoo announced that the rare Amur Tiger, Dari had rare tiger babies that were just as cute as ever.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lady Gaga Visits Small Town Wisconsin

File this under the most random thing you will read today. It is pretty cool though! Lady Gaga spent time in Wisconsin recently. We have had some big time celebrities in our neck of the woods throughout the years so this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Television and movie star Katie Lowes was in downtown Duluth recently filming a Christmas movie!
AM 1390 KRFO

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Dads Want This for Father’s Day

Dad's big day is coming. Everyone's asking what I want for Father's Day. I almost never wear a tie; so that's out. I don't play golf often; so I don't need new golf balls. A survey by the website time2play.com found out what dads most want this June 19. And it's not golf balls or a tie.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy