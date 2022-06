If you’ve seen Pixar’s Lightyear, I’m willing to bet you can’t get enough Sox. In the Toy Story spinoff/prequel/in-universe movie, Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) is on a mission with a crew of more than 1,000 individuals sent to explore a potentially resource-rich planet. When the time comes to head back to Earth, Buzz makes a decision that leaves the entire group stranded on a rather unpleasant planet. Buried in guilt, Buzz becomes determined to do whatever it takes to get them all home, even if it means letting life pass him by in the process. However, hope and emotional support come in the form of an unexpected companion, a robot cat named Sox voiced by Peter Sohn.

