Summer-school staffing up still a work in progress

The most expensive construction project in Arlington Public Schools’ history won’t limit the school system’s long-term ability to embark on other capital-spending efforts, the county’s superintendent said on June 9. But a little more than a month after a divided School Board voted to approve the...
Should the Arlington County Civic Federation tell political parties they shouldn’t engage in endorsing candidates for technically nonpartisan School Board seats?. Apparently, that has been the position of the organization, if a not well-known one, for more than 70 years. Delegate Michael Beer noted at the organization’s June 14...
St. Francis Creche Preschool in Great Falls on May 26 celebrated its rising kindergartners at a Preschool Graduation Ceremony. Parents, grandparents, families, teachers and church parishioners all gathered together to congratulate the students on their achievements. Father David Lucey, rector of St. Francis Church, gave a blessing, which was followed by the presentation of preschool diplomas by teachers Kathy Walker, Beth Stvan, Valarie Morgan and Caroline Grossmann.
Transurban, developer and operator of the Interstates 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, is launching a competitive grant program to benefit the local community as part of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project in Fairfax County. The 495 NEXT Community Grant program will award multiple grants each...
Imagine my surprise when I moved to Arlington in 1976 and heard everyone talk about going to “the beach.” It took me at least one season to realize they were talking about going to the edge of a real ocean. In land-locked Middle America, going to “the beach”...
For those who haven’t traveled along Route 50 from Fairfax County into Loudoun County and back in a while, beware. Traffic is heavy and horrible most times of the day (either direction) into late evening. Sometimes it takes two or three changes of a traffic light to get through...
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft, will be in operation during Independence Day. From July 4 at 4 p.m. to July 5 at 4 a.m., those who otherwise might be driving while impaired will be able to receive a free ride home from Lyft as part of the effort.
With seven public-school teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas winning Class 6 state championships during the spring’s high-school sports season, the question is natural:. What kind of potential do those seven possess for repeating those titles in 2023? B. ased on the number of key players expected...
The average sales price of single-family homes sold in Fairfax County last month remained in seven-digit territory, and sellers were still getting in excess of 100 percent of asking price, even as the market begins to throttle down in the wake of rising interest rates and affordability issues. A total...
On June 16 at 11:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Richmond Highway in Arlington for a report of an adult male suffering a stab wound. Investigation revealed that the suspect approached the victim and a verbal confrontation escalated into physical violence. According to police, the suspect...
On June 15 at 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington for a report of a firearm discharge. Responding officers determined that a man was cleaning his firearm when it discharged, resulting in a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was...
A male juvenile verbally threatened a victim in the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard in Tysons on June 12 at 8 p.m., Fairfax County police said. Officers found the juvenile nearby. The juvenile ran from the scene, got into a vehicle and attempted to drive away, police said. While driving, the juvenile struck two vehicles. An officer successfully conducted a precision immobilization technique on the juvenile’s vehicle and police arrested the suspect.
Two H-B Woodlawn high-school Ultimate Disc teams each finished 11th at the recent National High School Invite tournament in Richmond. Standout players noted for the Woodlawn boys were Mitchell Blaha, Josh Lightner and Liam Dunn. Teams from Washington-Liberty High School also participated. A standout for the W-L boys was Kian...
A 41-year-old woman followed a victim into the restroom of a building in the 8500 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on June 10 at 5:33 p.m., Fairfax County police said. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, took personal property and ran away. Officers quickly found the suspect nearby and...
On June 16 at 3 p.m., an individual was in a retail store in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington when he began picking up stacks of shirts, police said. When an employee intervened, the suspect pushed her and fled the scene with stolen merchandise. The suspect...
On June 10 at 12:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Glebe Road in Arlington for a report of an assault with injury involving a weapon, police said. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect inside a business and gave him verbal commands, which he ignored, police said.
