Unexpected levels of contaminated soil are pushing the cost of a trail-connection project ever higher. Arlington County Board members on June 18 are expected to approve an increase from $559,000 to $939,000 in the contract for the Potomac Yard-Four Mile Run Trail connection project, which had been awarded last September at Veterans Kitchen Maintenance Inc. The funding was designed to provide a new 10-foot-wide concrete trail connector between the two existing trails.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO