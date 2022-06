The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft, will be in operation during Independence Day. From July 4 at 4 p.m. to July 5 at 4 a.m., those who otherwise might be driving while impaired will be able to receive a free ride home from Lyft as part of the effort.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO