The ball flew out of Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday as the Green Bay Rockers dropped game one to the Lakeshore Chinooks 17-11 and won game two 7-1. In game one, the Rockers' bats did not come alive until the ninth inning when they found themselves down 17-2. Rashad Ruff took the loss as he gave up five runs across five innings while striking out eight. The three relievers that followed all gave up at least three runs in their outings as they all saw their ERAs fluctuate into the double-digit range. The Rockers batted around in the ninth inning, highlighted by a grand slam hit by Keniel De Leon. He homered earlier in the game as well as he drove in six runs in the matinee.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO