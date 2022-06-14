Get £750 off the Canon C300 Mark III now

If you're in the market for a new cinema camera that can take on the like of Arri, Sony or Red, that produces stunning cinematic content then this latest deal from Wex, along with Canon cashback can save you an incredible £750 off the Canon C300 Mark III .

SAVE £750 Create cinema-quality productions with this Super 35mm Dual Gain Output sensor with up to 16 stops of high dynamic range capability for superior HDR recording and low noise. The EF lens mount offers compatibility not only with Canon's existing broad range of DSLR lenses but also with their line of EF-mount cinema prime, zooms, and even 2.0 and 1.33 anamorphic lenses. The mount is also interchangeable with a separately available PL mount.

The sensor is paired with the Canon DiGIC DV7 image processor, which uses the sensor's raw information and processes it for various applications such as high frame rate recording, RAW recording, HDR-PQ output, electronic image stabilization (EIS), and proxy recording.

The C300 Mark III can records up to DCI 4K resolution video to dual CFexpress cards, and an SD card slot is also available to record additional images. High frame rates up to 120 fps can be recorded in 4K RAW, with up to 180 fps in 2K cropped mode.

Along with many other pro-grade features, this cinema camera that can do it all, from small run and gun documentary style shoots to high-end commercials, and everything in-between, the Canon C300 Mark III is a true cinema camera that can be used for many shooting scenarios in a vast number of environments. Now with an enormous price cut of £750 with Canon cashback at Wex , now is the time to take your filmmaking career to the next level.

