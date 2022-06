When the DreamView G1 is at its best, it fully delivers on the immersive gameplay experience Govee promises. Unfortunately, only the brightest and most vibrant tones are picked up by the camera, and games with more subdued color pallets may leave some players feeling disappointed. A clunky app and some other lackluster features make the overall package tough to recommend as it is. The hardware overall though is top-notch, and with the potential for future updates to the app, the DreamView G1 may still fit perfectly into your PC gaming setup.

