The head of the Illinois Beef Association says foreign animal disease preparedness continues to be a priority for members. Josh St. Peters says if a disease like African swine fever was detected in the state, it would have wide-ranging impacts on other livestock species. “Because if there were stop orders put in place or we had to restrict the movement of livestock in specific counties or regions of the state due to an ASF outbreak, that creates some concern about what it would mean for cattlemen as well,” he says. “What it would mean for sale barns, processors, or what it would mean for livestock transportation.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO