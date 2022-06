Knowing the background of New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, the construction of the offensive line was always going to be one of his focal points. Now, through three entire offseasons, Douglas has built up a respectable group of starters and depth. The top eight, all of whom are essentially final 53-man roster locks for the 2022 season, will be ranked. It is worth noting that if the Jets end up signing veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, he would likely rank sixth or seventh.

