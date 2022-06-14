Lightning set to drop puck vs. Avalanche, autopsy shows cause of death of teen who fell from Orlando's FreeFall and community members sound off on gun legislation
By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
5 days ago
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be hotter this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and the heat index around 98 to 104. If you plan to take a walk or go for a run, try to get out in...
At least 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in South Carolina on Monday night — one of numerous mass shootings that unfolded across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said on Tuesday that nearly a dozen people were shot during the gunfire late...
A 10-year-old girl who shot and killed a woman fighting with her mother at their Florida apartment complex’s Memorial Day barbecue was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was at the May 30 party in Orlando when her mother, 31-year-old Lakrisha...
Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
HORROR new details are emerging after a two-year-old boy shot his father dead while his five-year-old brother looked on. The father, Reggie Mabry, was reportedly playing a video game when his son fired the gun. Mabry's wife, Marie Ayala, claimed that the family of five was in the bedroom of...
A Florida man was shot dead by SWAT officers after murdering someone and then holding his girlfriend hostage in a shed for nine-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The suspect, Juan Sarmiento, 42, has long rap sheet of violent criminal activity, according to police. Traffic was closed on a major state highway...
CNN — Two Florida deputies saved a 9-year-old boy’s life Thursday night, pulling him through the window of a burning home. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after 11 p.m. ET at a home engulfed in flames and were told there was a child still in the house, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
HORRIFYING showed a fireball crash left one dead, a major interstate closed, and five people injured. A semi-trailer truck drifted onto the shoulder of the on the Interstate 75 highway in Florida and rammed into another parked semi-truck on Friday. Chaos ensued as the first semi’s gas tanks separated and...
Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
Washington, D.C. It was during a solemn moment of silence that Stacey Wesch fell to the ground in fear for her life. Just four years earlier, her daughter hid in a closet for more than two hours after a gunman killed 17 people at her high school in Parkland, Florida. Now, during a gun control […]
Two Orange County, California, deputies have been formally disciplined after spreading information surrounding the death of Bob Saget earlier this year. According to the local sheriff’s office, Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed leaked the information before the sheriff gave the public an official release. Because of that, the two violated the department’s dissemination of information directive.
Comments / 0