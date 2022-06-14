ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lightning set to drop puck vs. Avalanche, autopsy shows cause of death of teen who fell from Orlando's FreeFall and community members sound off on gun legislation

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be hotter this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and the heat index around 98 to 104. If you plan to take a walk or go for a run, try to get out in...

www.baynews9.com

TheDailyBeast

Florida Wife Sensationally Acquitted of Murdering Stepdad-Turned-Hubby

Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
Daily Mail

SWAT officer ends 9-plus hour hostage standoff by shooting and killing an armed Florida man, after the suspect was seen through a window of a shed: Woman was rescued

A Florida man was shot dead by SWAT officers after murdering someone and then holding his girlfriend hostage in a shed for nine-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The suspect, Juan Sarmiento, 42, has long rap sheet of violent criminal activity, according to police. Traffic was closed on a major state highway...
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
Outsider.com

Orange County Deputies Punished for Leaking News of Bob Saget’s Death

Two Orange County, California, deputies have been formally disciplined after spreading information surrounding the death of Bob Saget earlier this year. According to the local sheriff’s office, Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed leaked the information before the sheriff gave the public an official release. Because of that, the two violated the department’s dissemination of information directive.
