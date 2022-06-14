ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mock Draft Roundup: NBA Experts Predict Mavs Pick

By Dalton Trigg
 4 days ago

Although the Mavs’ pick is late in the first round, it looks like they’ll have some intriguing prospects to choose from.

We’re officially down to single-digit days until the NBA Draft gets underway on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Dallas Mavericks enter the draft with a pick (No. 26) for the first time since 2020.

Although it’s not a given Dallas will keep the pick — trade talks always heat up as the draft inches closer — there are a lot of talented prospects who could potentially hear their name called by the Mavs. Here is a mock draft round up of who NBA experts believe the Mavs will select on draft night.

Sports Illustrated : Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Given the Mavs’ desire to add more rim protection without breaking the bank this summer, it’s easy to envision them selecting Kessler if he drops as far as No. 26. The 7-1, 245 big man led the NCAA last season with 4.6 blocks per game.

Kessler was the most prolific shot-blocker in college basketball last season and figures to be the third center off the board after Jalen Duren and Mark Williams, but his range is a bit wide in the back part of the first round, with his fit a little bit more situational. His sheer size coupled with solid athleticism gives him legitimate potential as a rim protector, and if he gets more comfortable shooting the three, Kessler could return good value in the 20s. — Jeremy Woo

CBS Sports : Dalen Terry, SF, Arizona

The last time the Mavs made a first-round draft selection, they chose Josh Green. Could they make it consecutive first-round picks taking a small forward from Arizona who is still raw? It might be a reach for Dallas, but Terry, who is 6-7 with a 7-1 wingspan, fits the physical description of what the Mavs like from their wings.

Terry wasn't overwhelmingly productive in his two seasons at Arizona — but he showed enough, as a guard with great size, to place himself on NBA radars. He needs to develop in a lot of ways but would be an interesting fit for a Dallas franchise that just advanced to the Western Conference Finals. — Gary Parrish

Yahoo Sports : Kendall Brown, SF, Baylor

Brown is another big wing who could potentially bolder the Mavs’ depth in that department. The 6-8, 200 forward averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in his freshman year at Baylor. Brown is only 19 years old as well. That, paired with his 6-11 wingspan makes him worthy of the Mavs’ consolation at No. 26.

USA Today : TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

By all Mavs front office accounts, it appears that Jalen Brunson will be re-signed this summer. However, if Dallas thinks there’s a chance Brunson won’t return, it would make sense to use its pick on another talented young (20 years old) guard in Washington if he’s available. Also, we’re starting to think you can’t go wrong — at least more times than not — by taking a Kentucky player in the draft.

Like many others, I believe Kentucky’s TyTy Washington played out of position last season, as he looked much more comfortable as a point guard. Washington has found ways to add value as a low-usage ball-handler with a high assist-to-turnover ratio. — Bryan Kalbrosky

ESPN : Trevor Keels, G, Duke

At just 18 years old, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his freshman year at Duke. Although he only shot 41.9 percent from the field, including 31.2 percent from deep, Keels shot 52.2 percent on two-point shots. The 6-4 guard has a 6-7 wingspan.

With Jalen Brunson entering unrestricted free agency, the Mavericks might look at improving their backcourt depth through the draft. Keels is the type of big, versatile guard coach Jason Kidd likes and would make sense pairing alongside a superstar ball handler in Luka Doncic . Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft and brings the type of toughness, feel for the game and winning spirit that bodes well for his long-term projection. — Jonathan Givony

