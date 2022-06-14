ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why LB Malcolm Rodriguez Is a 'Joy to Coach'

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1fxk_0gAA9Rqq00

The latest AllLions podcast features an interview with Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has benefitted from his high school wrestling experience.

"I've been in a lot of positions in wrestling, so it's just kind of natural for me to use my instincts and kind of slip through things. I kind of see and weave through the smoke, and like I said, I pull my trigger," Rodriguez told reporters at rookie minicamp. "If I'm able to beat a lineman underneath, I do it because I can go all the way."

Now a member of the Detroit Lions , the young rookie has immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff.

"There's things I can do with Malcolm that you might have to scale back on a third-year player, to be honest. He has this serious, kind of humorous personality to him, to where it's like no-nonsense, but at the same time, you can joke around with him," Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard told reporters at organized team activities. "He's a man's man, and I think the trajectory on his career, it's arrows up on him."

The ability to quarterback a defense at the NFL level takes leadership, communication and an ability to be a reliable three-down linebacker --- all traits Rodriguez has the potential to achieve at some point in his career.

"I tell (the other linebackers), if you show me you have the communication skills and the mental capacity to handle it, you're going to wear the green dot," Sheppard said. "And, he is definitely a green dot type of linebacker, a guy that has the capabilities to take control of the defense."

This week's podcast features an interview with Detroit's 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Sheppard
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: Eagles Unveil New Wordmark For Their Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles have revealed a new wordmark for their logo heading into the 2022 season. The new font goes with a simple and modern look, abandoning the Eagles' classic nameplate. Take a look at the wordmark here:. The vast majority of fans seem to dislike the change. "I objectively...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jadeveon Clowney shares Deshaun Watson admission

For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. As the Deshaun Watson controversy and Baker Mayfield drama play out, they also have assembled a roster that has the potential to make some waves. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson drops truth bomb on contract negotiations

The Baltimore Ravens had a notable absence from their voluntary OTA’s as star quarterback Lamar Jackson was a no-show. With his contract negotiations with the club still ongoing, there was some speculation that the quarterback was skipping OTAs in order to angle for an improved deal. According to reports, that’s not the case after all. […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson drops truth bomb on contract negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy