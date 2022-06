A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...

