Here we go again! Thursday is day 4 of this dangerous heat wave. Last night's storms have cooled us down slightly with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning. We will rebound quickly though. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 90s and heat index values will peak between 104 and 108 degrees. Continue to stay cool and stay hydrated. Limit your outdoor time to 15 minute segments with frequent breaks inside. The longer the heat sticks around, the more it will wear down our bodies.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO