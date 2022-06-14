Naked man arrested after he busted into Louisiana gas station, defecated in store, threatened people inside

Deputies had to use tasers to subdue and arrest a fully naked man who reportedly busted into a Louisiana gas station, defecated in the store and threatened the people inside.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report that the man, identified as Joel Shane Pennington, 50, of Gonzales, Louisiana, jumped out of a vehicle parked in front of a convenience store on US 190 in Erwinville just before midnight Sunday and then ran into the store.

Local news sources report employees and customers had to force Pennington outside after he allegedly defecated throughout the entire store. Witnesses also reported to deputies that Pennington tried to assault the cashier.

It is unclear whether Pennington was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

Officials say they tased Pennington after he refused their commands to stay still.

Pennington was charged with three counts of resisting an officer, one count of obscenity, and three counts of disturbing the peace, among other charges.