Skyline Bluegrass Festival exhibit to open in Lewisburg July 1

The Greenbrier County Visitor’s Center in Lewisburg will host an exhibit of photographs and memorabilia from the historic Skyline Bluegrass Festival held in Ronceverte from 1976-1985.

The exhibit opens during First Friday, July 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will remain in place for the month of July.

Richard Hefner will share his Skyline memories as well as entertain along with bassist Joanna Kinderman. Refreshments will be served.

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Lewisburg photographer Pat Bauserman have collaborated to create a photography exhibit documenting the early days of the legendary Skyline Bluegrass Festival.

The festival was the first large bluegrass festival in West Virginia and was one of the largest and most notable bluegrass gatherings in the eastern United States.

Skyline attracted between 10,000-15,000 people each year from across the country.

Skyline hosted an astounding array of talent including Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley and the Osborne Brothers as well as “newcomers” John Hartford, Sam Bush and New Grass Revival, Bela Fleck, John Prine, Bill Harrell and The Virginians, and J.D. Crowe and the New South. The first all-female bluegrass/newgrass band in history, The Buffalo Gals, were favorites.

West Virginia and regional artists included Billy Bowden and the Bluegrass Connection, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Katie Laur Band, Putnam County Pickers, Ramp Supper Band, Trapezoid, Plank Road String Band and many more.

Bauserman served as stage manager and master of ceremonies at the festivals. She was the only photographer onstage for the festival’s entire run.

This exhibit was created with assistance from The West Virginia Humanities Council, The Jeanne G. and Lawson W. Hamilton Jr. Family Foundation, and the James F.B. Peyton Fund.

Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys

The Skyline Bluegrass Festival field

