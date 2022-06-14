ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Skyline Bluegrass Festival exhibit to open in Lewisburg July 1

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVXhL_0gAA4nvd00

The Greenbrier County Visitor’s Center in Lewisburg will host an exhibit of photographs and memorabilia from the historic Skyline Bluegrass Festival held in Ronceverte from 1976-1985.

The exhibit opens during First Friday, July 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will remain in place for the month of July.

Richard Hefner will share his Skyline memories as well as entertain along with bassist Joanna Kinderman. Refreshments will be served.

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Lewisburg photographer Pat Bauserman have collaborated to create a photography exhibit documenting the early days of the legendary Skyline Bluegrass Festival.

The festival was the first large bluegrass festival in West Virginia and was one of the largest and most notable bluegrass gatherings in the eastern United States.

Skyline attracted between 10,000-15,000 people each year from across the country.

Skyline hosted an astounding array of talent including Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley and the Osborne Brothers as well as “newcomers” John Hartford, Sam Bush and New Grass Revival, Bela Fleck, John Prine, Bill Harrell and The Virginians, and J.D. Crowe and the New South. The first all-female bluegrass/newgrass band in history, The Buffalo Gals, were favorites.

West Virginia and regional artists included Billy Bowden and the Bluegrass Connection, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Katie Laur Band, Putnam County Pickers, Ramp Supper Band, Trapezoid, Plank Road String Band and many more.

Bauserman served as stage manager and master of ceremonies at the festivals. She was the only photographer onstage for the festival’s entire run.

This exhibit was created with assistance from The West Virginia Humanities Council, The Jeanne G. and Lawson W. Hamilton Jr. Family Foundation, and the James F.B. Peyton Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDebv_0gAA4nvd00
Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuZy4_0gAA4nvd00
The Skyline Bluegrass Festival field

The post Skyline Bluegrass Festival exhibit to open in Lewisburg July 1 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronceverte, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Lifestyle
Lewisburg, WV
Society
Greenbrier County, WV
Lifestyle
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hartford
Person
Bill Monroe
Person
Ralph Stanley
Person
John Prine
Person
Doc Watson
Person
Billy Bowden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy