Huge clouds of black smoke billowed over Shanghai from multiple fires at a chemical plant Saturday that left at least one dead, according to state media and eyewitness video obtained by AFP. The fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. plant in outlying Jinshan district broke out around 4:00 am, but was brought under control later that morning, according to state news agency Xinhua. Videos on social media showed a large cloud of fire and ash billowing upwards.

