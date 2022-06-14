Teen arrested after pursuit through Smith County

MARSHALL — Authorities say a drug arrest in Marshall came only after the suspect confessed, claimed he was seeking safety from a supplier — and got into a fight with officers. According to our news partner KETK, officials say 32-year-old Pedro Serrano of Marshall initially told staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office he had a large amount of drugs in his car. Authorities say he then told them he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying a supplier for the narcotics. According to a news release, when authorities tried to arrest Serrano, he began fighting and continued to resist even after several investigators responded to assist. Officials say a search of his vehicle revealed almost two pounds of methamphetamine. Once captured, Serrano was jailed on $100,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO