Smith County, TX

Teen arrested after pursuit through Smith County

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

SMITH COUNTY — After responding to a stolen vehicle call early Monday morning, Smith County deputies arrested Warren Williams, 17, of Wake Village, La., after a foot chase, according to our news partner KETK. Officials said that Williams was also involved in a pursuit with Lindale...

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

Man arrested in 2021 murder

LONGVIEW — Authorities may have solved a murder that dates back well over a year. According to our news partner KETK, Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday and charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting. That’s when officers responded to a location on Ridgelea Avenue and found a male victim who was critically injured. The victim, Demarcus Else of Longview, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County man arrested for criminal mischief

TYLER — A Smith County man is accused of criminal mischief following a theft from a local church. Officials say on the evening of June 5, a suspect entered the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint. Under the cover of darkness, they say the suspect dismantled a total of five five-ton A/C units and stripped out the copper wire. The damage resulted in a total replacement cost of $34,250 for replacement units. According to a news release, the suspect was identified as Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores. Authorities say they found the suspect vehicle at Hudson’s home and also found that he had sold a large amount of copper wiring to a Tyler scrap yard on June 6.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Police: Drug arrest involves search for safety, confession — and fight

MARSHALL — Authorities say a drug arrest in Marshall came only after the suspect confessed, claimed he was seeking safety from a supplier — and got into a fight with officers. According to our news partner KETK, officials say 32-year-old Pedro Serrano of Marshall initially told staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office he had a large amount of drugs in his car. Authorities say he then told them he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying a supplier for the narcotics. According to a news release, when authorities tried to arrest Serrano, he began fighting and continued to resist even after several investigators responded to assist. Officials say a search of his vehicle revealed almost two pounds of methamphetamine. Once captured, Serrano was jailed on $100,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Sheriff: Wild chase to Wilmer ends with arrest

ATHENS – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a wild chase from Athens to Wilmer Wednesday afternoon ended when investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. According to a news release, the pursuit ran from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, and through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood. Hillhouse says Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by investigators who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area. According to the release, Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which Hillhouse says matched the description of the stolen vehicle investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana, according to the release.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler man sentenced to life for murdering father

TYLER — Nearly three and a half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his father. The jury earlier found 39-year-old Tony Chase guilty after deliberating for about 30 minutes. According to our news partner KETK, Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler man found guilty of murdering father

TYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been found guilty of murdering his father. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes. The punishment phase was expected to be completed soon. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

HOPKINS COUNTY — A narcotics officer in Texas was taken into custody after he was rushed to a hospital and investigators searching his home found drugs he claimed were evidence. On June 11, law enforcement responded to a metal shop in Hopkins County and found Jon Phillips unresponsive on the floor. Phillips, a 34-year-old sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, was treated and transported to an area hospital, where he was stabilized. On the floor of the shop, near where Phillips collapsed, investigators found a torch lighter and glass pipe that contained what appeared to be a crystal-like residue. Investigators secured a search warrant for Phillips’ Hopkins County home and allegedly found multiple drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a syringe.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

MARSHALL – Authorities said a woman left her six-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received “dozens” of calls around 9:45 p.m. from drivers on I-20 eastbound, around mile marker 619, saying that a woman was “running into traffic.” A DPS Trooper found her around mile marker 623. “Martinez appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making complete sense of the situation,” a press release stated.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Hotel RITUAL fire deemed “electrical issue” by fire marshal

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville fire marshal has identified the cause of the Hotel RITUAL fire as electrical. According to our news partner KETK, a release said it started in the basement of the hotel, and officials said they have no reason to believe it was intentionally caused. The three injured firefighters are reported to be doing well, and all are expected to make a full recovery. The June 12 fire destroyed the majority of the hotel’s interior before the flames spread to a second structure across the street and were contained.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler police host active shooter training for law enforcement agencies

TYLER — More than 20 different law enforcement agencies from across the state of Texas are taking part in this two-day training at the Tyler Police Department’s gun range. This comes three weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde school shooting. According to our news partner KETK, local first responders are training with ALERRT, also known as the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program. “Training like this really gets you out of that standard training. It gets you out in the field, and puts you in situations that really get your heart pumping and puts you in that moment and in that situation,” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Portion of Rose Garden Center front parking lot closing temporarily

TYLER — A portion of the Rose Garden Center’s front parking lot on Rose Park Drive in Tyler will be closed from Monday, June 20, until Monday, June 27 while contractors work on installing pavers. Barricades will be in place. Officials say the timeline may change depending on weather. Parking will only be available along the south side of Rose Park Drive, along West Houston Street and South Peach Avenue. Vehicle entrance and parking in front of the Tyler Civic Theater will not be accessible. For questions regarding the temporary alternate parking, contact Rebecca Villamontes at (903) 595-7289.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texans observe Juneteenth

EAST TEXAS — Both Tyler and Longview have scheduled activities to honor Juneteenth — officially June 19 and now a national holiday. It marks the day in 1865 when Texans learned the slaves had been freed, and celebrations have spread to other states over the years. Click here for a snapshot of activities in Tyler and here to see the city’s schedule for Monday, June 20, when all non-essential city offices will be closed. Click this link and this link for similar information about what’s planned in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Early voting continues for Lindale runoff election

LINDALE — Early voting for the June 25 City of Lindale runoff election continues. Early voting began Monday and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday. There are two early voting locations — at The HUB, on E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, and the Lindale Masonic Lodge, on W. Margaret St. in Lindale. The only race on the ballot is the runoff election for City of Lindale alderman, Place 4. Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Lindale Masonic Lodge. For more information, visit this link.
LINDALE, TX
ktbb.com

Water conservation measures start Monday in Bullard

BULLARD – The city of Bullard has issued a water conservation notice to its residents. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say Bullard is implementing a Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan due to drought-like conditions. The restrictions will go into effect on June 20. Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday. “Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by ordinance,” according to a release. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.
BULLARD, TX

