Teen arrested after pursuit through Smith County

ATHENS – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a wild chase from Athens to Wilmer Wednesday afternoon ended when investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. According to a news release, the pursuit ran from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, and through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood. Hillhouse says Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by investigators who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area. According to the release, Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which Hillhouse says matched the description of the stolen vehicle investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana, according to the release.
