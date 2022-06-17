Royal Ascot live stream: how to watch the 2022 horse racing for free, Day 4 – Coronation Stakes

Day 4 of Royal Ascot kicks off at 2.30pm today, but all eyes will be on the Coronation Stakes at 4.20pm. And, for first time ever at Ascot, men will be allowed to take their ties off due to the heatwave. But not their shirts. So, can Frankie Dettori make up for yesterday's narrow miss? UK viewers can watch Royal Ascot free on ITV. Make sure you know how to watch a Royal Ascot 2022 free live stream from where you are.

Royal Ascot live stream 2022

Date: 14th - 18th June 2022

Venue: Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

FREE UK stream: ITV Hub

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: NBC Sports (via Sling / FuboTV )

Royal Ascot attracts many of racing’s finest horses, not to mention sharply-dressed punters and top-hat-wearing toffs. The Queen traditionally arrives in the Royal Procession at 2pm BST but the 96-year-old monarch won't attend this year's event.

Royal Ascot 2022 started with the Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday, and ends with the Queen Alexandra Stakes at 6.10pm on Saturday. The 'big one', Saturday's £1m Platinum Jubilee Stakes, gets underway at 4.20pm. Take a look at the full Royal Ascot race card below.

Fancy risking a few quid on the horses? Today's Coronation Stakes, a Group 1 contest run over 1m, takes place at 4:20pm BST on the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2022. Inspiral, ridden by Frankie Dettori is 10-3 favourite, but there's plenty of money for Cachet (13-2) and Discoveries (8-1). Meanwhile, five year old mare Highfield Princess (12-1) is fancied for Saturday's Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Ready to see the world's finest nags battle it out at Ascot racecourse? ITV and ITV Racing will show every race free-to-air. Make sure you know how to watch a free Royal Ascot live stream from where you are.

2022 Royal Ascot free live stream

(Image credit: ITV Racing)

Good news: the entire Royal Ascot 2022 meeting is free to watch on ITV and ITV Racing. ITV Hub will provide a free live stream of every race.

Outside the UK this week? You can use a VPN to access the Royal Ascot free on ITV Hub from anywhere . Fully explained details just below...

How to watch Royal Ascot 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Royal Ascot rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee . If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Royal Ascot 2022

Using a VPN to watch Royal Ascot 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Royal Ascot, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITVHub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Royal Ascot live stream.

US: 2022 Royal Ascot live stream

In the US, Royal Ascot 2022 will air live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Don't forget: Brits who find themselves in US can stream the whole of Royal Ascot 2022 for free using a VPN . We recommend ExpressVPN. Details just above.

Those who don't have cable can still watch Royal Ascot on cord cuttings services like FuboTV and Sling.

FuboTV starts at $69.99 per month while Sling is only $35 per month and includes a discount for new subscribers just below. There are no long contracts with either service. You can cancel them at any time.

Royal Ascot 2022 full race card

Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3.05pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3.40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Sandringham Stakes

5.35pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

6.10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3.05pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4.20pm Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes

5.35pm Golden Gates Stakes

6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes