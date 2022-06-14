Yellowstone National Park completely closed after severe flooding

The whole of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice after extreme flooding caused landslides, and damaged bridges and roads. All five of the park's entranced are expected to be closed until at least Wednesday June 15 while the damage is assessed and emergency repairs carried out.

There have been power outages in parts of the park, some sections of road have been washed away, and others have been covered in mud and rocks. The National Park Service explained in a statement that no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed until conditions are stabilized, which could take several days.

"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park," said superintended Cam Sholly. "It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time."

The floods were caused by a combination of heavy rains and snow melt resulting from a sudden spike in summer temperatures. Further rain is expected over the coming days, which could put pressure on drainage and water treatment facilities.

If you have been planning a visit to Yellowstone, visit Park Roads for regular updates. You can also register to receive updates on your phone by texting 82190 to 888-777, or call (307) 344-2117 to hear a recorded message on the current situation.

The park is also publishing regular updates through its Twitter account , including videos showing the current conditions.