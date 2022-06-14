ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SNP MP faces Commons suspension for ‘unwanted sexual advance’ in pub

By Sam Blewett
 5 days ago

SNP MP Patrick Grady should be suspended from the Commons for two days for an “unwanted sexual advance” to a junior staff member in a pub, a parliamentary watchdog has said.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said his behaviour marked a “significant breach” of Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy in a ruling on Tuesday.

An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy

IEP

Mr Grady’s behaviour towards a party staff member was investigated at a 2016 work social event, during which he was “under the influence of alcohol”.

The Glasgow North MP allegedly “made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair and back”.

The IEP concluded: “An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House.

“However, for all the reasons we have set out, in this case it should be short, and will be somewhat shorter than it might have been by reference to the breaches of confidentiality by the complainant.”

Patrick Grady
Rail strikes an ‘act of huge self-harm’, Grant Shapps tells unions

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned the country’s biggest rail union that this week’s strikes will be a “huge act of self-harm” which could jeopardise the future of the industry.Mr Shapps dismissed a call from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union for the Government to intervene as a “stunt”, saying the union had been “gunning” for industrial action for weeks.However, Labour said ministers needed to step in to prevent the network “grinding to a halt” in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.On Saturday, the RMT confirmed that strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators will go...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

RMT union boss, Mick Lynch, has accused Grant Shapps of ‘fabricating’ details over talks about upcoming rail strikes.Appearing on Sophy Ridge’s Sky News program, Lynch made it clear that they were “available to negotiate” after the transport secretary suggested right before that the union were “gunning” for the strikes to go ahead.“This nonsense that we didn’t attend negotiations yesterday which Grant Shapps has just said on your program is an entire fabrication,” he told the host.“He’s making it up, what he’s saying is untrue.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike over ‘basic lie’ of pay freezesGrant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikesPaul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strike
GRANT SHAPPS
The Independent

Keir Starmer is accusing the Tories of “pouring petrol on the fire” over the rail dispute which is set to cause disruptive strikes over the next week.“They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division,” he said during a Labour conference speech. “Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads.“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Starmer accuses Johnson of allowing rail strikes to go ahead to ‘feed off division’Starmer responds to government’s ‘headline-chasing’ tagging plans for asylum seekersPMQs full exchange: Starmer grills Johnson over slow economic growth
POLITICS
The Independent

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has said she is “not worried” by claims that Sir Keir Starmer has “been talking … about succession planning”.The Labour frontbencher described as “absolute nonsense” reports in the Sunday Times that the party leader has discussed the issue with certain members of the shadow cabinet.Sir Keir and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating whether they broke lockdown regulations. Both have said they will stand down if they are issued with fixed-penalty notices.We're completely focused about what is happening in the country at the momentShadow levelling up secretary Lisa NandyMs Nandy...
POLITICS
Ukrainian MP says new generation of children ‘will not forgive’ Russia

Ukrainian politician Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze is confident that the new generation of children “won’t forgive” what Russia has done.She appeared on Sky News where she spoke openly about how Ukrainian parents were having conversations about the war with their children.“This is not the generation that will forgive Russians,” she said of how children were seeing war footage online. “The destruction, the death, the pain they have brought on our land...and it’s not because we are teaching them this.”“They are full of pain, they are full of desire to engage.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britons flock to Brighton Beach as European heatwave hits UKUkraine calls on allies for more weapons to ‘turn tide’ on Russia‘The spokesperson of a devil’: Ukrainian UN ambassador attacks Russian counterpart
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Attorney General has said it is “time to complete Brexit and let the British people decide who can and cannot stay in our country” after a European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers out of the country.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted last-minute interim measures covering three people who had been due to be on the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday night.“This is still a topic being discussed in Government but I have significant reservations about our relationship with the European Court of Human Rights,” Suella Braverman said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps has insisted that RMT union bosses as “gunning” for this week’s strikes after Mick Lynch reportedly left negotiations to go to a Trade Unions Congress rally. The transport secretary warned the strikes would “inconvenience millions of Britons” as he sat down with Sky News this morning (19 June).“We’ve got to have a reasonable negotiation,” he said, just days after he told rail staff not to risk “striking themselves out of a job”. “They’re gunning for this strike I’m afraid,” he added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike over ‘basic lie’ of pay freezesUkrainian soldier returns home to baby daughterAt least 9 dead as floods continue to devastate India
CONGRESS
The Independent

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

