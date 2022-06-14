SNP MP faces Commons suspension for ‘unwanted sexual advance’ in pub

SNP MP Patrick Grady should be suspended from the Commons for two days for an “unwanted sexual advance” to a junior staff member in a pub, a parliamentary watchdog has said.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said his behaviour marked a “significant breach” of Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy in a ruling on Tuesday.

Mr Grady’s behaviour towards a party staff member was investigated at a 2016 work social event, during which he was “under the influence of alcohol”.

The Glasgow North MP allegedly “made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair and back”.

The IEP concluded: “An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House.

“However, for all the reasons we have set out, in this case it should be short, and will be somewhat shorter than it might have been by reference to the breaches of confidentiality by the complainant.”